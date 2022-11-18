i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Trading Up 5.4%

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 2.54 and last traded at 2.53. Approximately 39,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 135,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAUX shares. National Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

