Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

