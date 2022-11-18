Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 15,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

