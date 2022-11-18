Immutable X 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.85 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $229.72 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
