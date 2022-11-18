Immutable X 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.85 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002417 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $229.72 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

