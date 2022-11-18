India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 76,778 shares.

India Globalization Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 47.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

