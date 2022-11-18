Informa (LON:INF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.05) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 750 ($8.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 640 ($7.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.52) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.05) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 693.33 ($8.15).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 589.80 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 550.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 553.72. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.38). The firm has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,932.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

