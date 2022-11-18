Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £149.20 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 373 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($175.32).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott acquired 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($176.19).
AJB opened at GBX 341 ($4.01) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 292.04. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.20 ($5.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,788.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
