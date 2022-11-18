Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
