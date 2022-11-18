Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

