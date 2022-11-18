Insider Buying: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (ASX:C6C) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (ASX:C6C – Get Rating) insider Edward Dowling,, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$51,200.00 ($34,362.42).
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Further Reading
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.