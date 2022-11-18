Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 24,906 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 24,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$16,936.08 ($11,366.50).

On Thursday, September 15th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$23,700.00 ($15,906.04).

On Wednesday, August 31st, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman purchased 150,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($72,483.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. CountPlus’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

