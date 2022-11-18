Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Acquires 736,000 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 736,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,336,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,101.39.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 289,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$15,895.00.

Great Atlantic Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

CVE:GR opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

