Insider Buying: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,367,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,140,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu bought 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $277.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

