Insider Buying: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Buys 85,213 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MBRX shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
