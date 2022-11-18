Insider Buying: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Buys 85,213 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 85,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MBRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 60,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBRX shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

