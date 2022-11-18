Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 26,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $200,732.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,756,138.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner bought 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner acquired 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,942. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

