Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Purchases $119,137.50 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,833 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 1,275 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,402.25.

On Monday, October 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 500 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $3,295.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

RMCF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

