Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) COO Sells $225,991.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlassian Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.73 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $448.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

