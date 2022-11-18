Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,032.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.
NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 241,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,378. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $906.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
