Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,769 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,717,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,661,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $229.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Get Rating

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

