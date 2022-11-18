Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Sells 8,365 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,733.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,355.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crexendo Price Performance

CXDO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crexendo

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.