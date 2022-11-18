Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,322. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enphase Energy

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

