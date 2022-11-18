Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $2,255,500.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,255,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,474.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.