Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells 13,460 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,741. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,037,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 809,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

