Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $43,582.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

ORGN stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $773.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 282,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Origin Materials Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.