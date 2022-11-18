Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at C$215,424.04.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

OSK traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 341,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

