Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) SVP Sells 4,706 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $26,306.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,887.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Itai Perry sold 6,200 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

PAYO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

