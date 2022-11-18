Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $465,668.92 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.