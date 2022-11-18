Insider Selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Sells $583,880.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stepan Stock Performance

Stepan stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after acquiring an additional 221,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 353,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1,177.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

