Insider Selling: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells $343,000.00 in Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00.
NYSE:WMB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 205,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
