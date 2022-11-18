Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.45, for a total value of C$93,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,629 shares in the company, valued at C$19,410,220.05.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total value of C$10,295.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total value of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$32,538.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$99.98. 110,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,852. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.67.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

