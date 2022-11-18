Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.