Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,917. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

