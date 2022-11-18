Insider Selling: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) SVP Sells 1,138 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 2,921,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,144. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

