Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells 3,901 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $143,478.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 606,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,791. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.