Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.04. 768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.0% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 239,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after acquiring an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

