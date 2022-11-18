Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 11,645 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $257,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.67 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.