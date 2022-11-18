Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 11,645 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $257,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $21.67 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several research firms recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

