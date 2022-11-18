Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

