International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

