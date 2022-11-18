Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.92. 52,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

