Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $260.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

