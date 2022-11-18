Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,973 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,246. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

