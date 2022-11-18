Investments & Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.05. 3,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $184.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

