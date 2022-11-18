Invitoken (INVI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00009528 BTC on popular exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $56,571.60 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.