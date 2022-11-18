iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.45% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $184,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,405,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.