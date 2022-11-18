iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $61.09. 15,791,265 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.