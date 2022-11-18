iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.38. 418,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 324,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

