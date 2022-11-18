iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.79. Approximately 90,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 82,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.