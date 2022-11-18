iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.79. Approximately 90,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 82,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

