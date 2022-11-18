iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,661,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,614,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.