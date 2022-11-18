iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,015 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,524,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $65.06. 1,029,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,253,890. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

