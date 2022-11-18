iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $376,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EPP opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

