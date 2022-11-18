iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,460 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

